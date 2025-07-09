Raiders' Allegiant Stadium Will Host Major Future Event
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best, if not the best, stadiums in all of the National Football League. Allegiant Stadium opened in 2020, and ever since, it has been a great venue for a lot of different events. The Silver and Black could not ask for a better stadium and field than the one in Allegiant Stadium. It has world-class everything, and now it will add another major event once again.
Allegiant Stadium will be hosting the 2028 Men's NCAA Tournament Final Four. This is one of the biggest events not only in College Basketball but in the NCAA out of all the sports. The NCAA Tournament is one of the best things that has been made for every basketball fan. And now it will make its way to the desert. We see every year how many people go crazy for this event.
"An NFL team resides there. A Super Bowl has happened there. An NHL team plays there. An MLB team is coming. (I think.) And now the Final Four will happen there," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports.
"LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill believes the economic impact will outweigh the expenses by $250 million or more."
"With most of the country now able to carry a casino around in their pockets, it’s more important than ever to have more of what happens in Vegas happen in Vegas."
Now, Las Vegas is in the middle of the sports world. It has been over the last few seasons as far as welcoming sports. From having no professional teams to now looking to add more. Las Vegas is more than what it was before, and sports have made it better.
As far as Allegiant Stadium, it has hosted a lot of big events. It has hosted big soccer games, the biggest game of all of football in the Super Bowl, and the biggest event in pro wrestling history. As the list continues to grow, it is looking to add as much as it can.
Las Vegas already hosts a lot of different conference tournaments for college basketball, now they get the biggest event in college basketball history and more down the road.
