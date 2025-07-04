Raiders Wide Receiver Group Will Surprise
The Las Vegas Raiders on the offensive side of the ball are going to have a new look in most areas. The biggest position upgrade this offseason came at the quarterback position.
The Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith to lead the way for the Silver and Black next season. The new regime wanted to go after a quarterback who knows how to lead the offense and has that veteran leadership. The Raiders got that with Smith.
The Raiders will also look a lot different at the wide receiver position. The Raiders will have Jakobi Meyers back next season, and he will be the veteran of that group next season. Meyers will be the Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver. And many do not give Meyers credit for being a true No.1 receiver, but he has shown that he can be that, and the Raiders believe in him so much.
The Raiders also added a couple of new rookie receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders added Jack Bech out of TCU in the second round and added Dont'e Thornton Jr. out of Tennessee in the fourth round. These two players will have a huge role for the Raiders next season. Both will be heavily involved in the Raiders' new offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly's offense.
Both players are coming off good college seasons last year, and they are ready to make their mark at the NFL level. Bech only had one drop in college last season, and he is a good blocking wide receiver as well. Thornton gives the Raiders size at the position. He is a bigger-sized receiver but with lightning speed. That is what makes him special.
The Raiders also have Tre Tucker, who can take the roof off the defense with his speed as well. And the Raiders will be better at the wide receiver position next season. Some people do not like what they see from the Raiders' wide receivers, but next season they are going to surprise a lot of people.
The Raiders veteran coaching staff that they are bringing in will help the rookies and have them playing well at the NFL level. And the quarterback position will help these receivers as well. The Raiders are going to be fun to watch next season with all the young talent on their team.
We also invite you to always follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr. Talk to us about this story and the receivers now!
You can also find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.