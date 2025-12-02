Why the Raiders' Most Significant Needs Are Becoming More Apparent

The Las Vegas Raiders issues seem to become more evident with each game that passes.

Raiders' Issues

The Raiders have several issues, mainly on the offensive side of the ball, that has completely derailed this season. Although the Raiders have had some bad luck, this season has been more because of poor roster decisions by the Raiders than anything else.

The Raiders have done all they could think to do, including firing multiple coordinators, and making changes to their depth chart, yet their offense and the team, has shown little progress over the course of the season. Damien Harris of CBS Sports believes he knows the Raiders' problem.

“A change of quarterback is what needs to happen. That’s where this starts. Geno Smith has not been good all season long, whether it’s the turnovers or not seeing the field properly," Harris said on CBS Sports HQ.

“They’re not finding ways creatively to get Ashton Jeanty going. Brock Bowers has been limited. At times, he’s been injured. When he plays, he still shows those flashes, but they’re just not doing enough to scheme that guy open and get the production out of him that you need."

Harris noted that the departure of Jakobi Meyers hurt the Raiders in the short term more than it helped. Although the draft picks they received in return will help down the road, assuming the Raiders draft better than they did in the most recent NFL Draft, they are still light at wide receiver.

“You get rid of one of your top receivers, Jakobi Meyers, and that leaves you depleted in the pass catcher position. In totality, this team needs to get better in a lot of areas, but the biggest place I’m circling with a red marker is quarterback," Harris said.

Following the Raiders' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised Greg Olson for doing the best he could while calling plays with a flawed offensive roster on short notice.

“I thought Olly [Raiders Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson] did a tremendous job with a weeks’ notice of getting guys prepared, putting together a game plan,” Carroll said.

“No one knows how hard it is to step into that role when you haven’t been all season. To have to speak new terminology, to try to get players involved in the game, things that obviously he’s done before but I thought he did a great job. I’m really appreciative of Coach Olly for that.”

