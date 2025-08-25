Why Raiders' New Addition Is a Major Piece
The Las Vegas Raiders made a massive move on Monday. The Raiders signed veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper was a free agent at the end of last season and has been wanting all offseason long to get signed. Now Cooper will reunite with the Raiders, who drafted him back in the 2015 NFL Draft, with the 4th overall pick. Now, Cooper will bring his veteran presence back to the Silver and Black.
This is a good move for the Raiders. Cooper gives the Raiders a leader in a wide receiving room that is full of young, talented players. Cooper is still a good wide receiver in the NFL, and now he will be paired with a good veteran quarterback in Geno Smith. Cooper will get in the mix in this Raiders offense, and it is going to be important for him to learn the play book as well. But being the veteran that he is, Cooper can learn it quickly.
Amari Cooper
Cooper has spent 10 years in the NFL with the Raiders, Cowboys, Browns, and Bills. In seven of his ten seasons, he has at least passed the 1,000-yard mark. Now Cooper will come in with the Silver and Black and get custom to the new Raiders regime and offense. It is going to be interesting to see how long it takes for Cooper to get comfortable with the offense and become a factor for this team.
This move was major also because on Monday, Raiders No. 1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers requested a trade from the team. Meyers has not been happy about his contract situation. Meyers has been seeking a contract all offseason long. The Raiders and Meyers have not been able to come to an agreement.
WR Room Moves
Now with the Cooper signing, we will see what the Raiders do about Meyers. The Raiders are less than two weeks from the start of the season. The Raiders will travel to the East Coast to take on the New England Patriots to open up the season.
Last season, Cooper spent time with the Browns and Bills. He had 44 catches, 547 yards, and four touchdowns. In 2023, Cooper was a Pro Bowl selection and had the most receiving yards in his career.
