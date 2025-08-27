What Amari Cooper's Winding Road Back to the Raiders Revealed
Under their new leadership, the Las Vegas Raiders have shown they will not hesitate to move on from a player who is not a good fit.
They have also shown they will not hesitate to add players they think are a good fit and can help them win now. Pete Carroll's words and their roster moves confirm as much. Such was the case with the addition of veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Cooper Returns
Few things are the same from when Cooper last played for the Raiders. Cooper has grown and the Raiders have gone through multiple general managers and head coaches. He returns with a clean slate and a fresh start.
Cooper was traded to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2018 season. The Raiders were still in Oakland, and Cooper was only in his fourth season in the league. After signing with the Raiders on Monday, Cooper is set to enter his 11th season in the National Football League.
Following his first practice since rejoining the Raiders, Cooper explained how much has changed and how much he has learned since the Raiders traded him many years ago. Since leaving the Raiders, Cooper has played for the Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and, most recently, the Buffalo Bills.
"A lot. This NFL thing has definitely been a journey. It has its ups and downs for sure, but you just got to keep fighting, keep going, keep pushing. When I was here at the Raiders the first time, my first year, we didn't perform very well," Cooper said.
"But then the next year, it seemed like we were winning every game until Derek Carr got hurt at the end of the season. It was ups and downs, but I learned how to handle it better, I would say."
Cooper noted that only one active player is remaining from his original stint with the Silver and Black: veteran offensive tackle Kolton Miller. Still, Miller remembers several people from around the organization who are not players.
“Yeah, Kolton [Miller]. I think he's the only player that was here from when I was here. I think he's the longest tenured player here. It's crazy because I remember when he was a rookie, but that was long time ago. But yeah, some familiar faces, training room, equipment room, the photographer, there's guys, so yeah," Cooper said.
