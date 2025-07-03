The Raiders Must Consider All Options to Improve
The Las Vegas Raiders have already made significant changes on and off the field his offseason, as they look to start a new era of Raiders football. Las Vegas added veteran quarterback Geno Smith, along with several other talented players in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes the Raiders should consider adding veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper.
"The Raiders certainly made offense a priority this offseason, acquiring Geno Smith via trade, then spending a first-round pick on Ashton Jeanty, giving the silver and black two cornerstone playmakers when you include second-year tight end Brock Purdy," Benjamin said.
"The one area that could still use veteran help is wide receiver, and Cooper knows the franchise well, beginning his career with the Raiders and briefly working alongside current quarterbacks coach Greg Olson. If they're serious about competing immediately under new head man Pete Carroll, it makes sense they'd use some of their excess salary cap space on a pass target."
After adding Smith to the roster earlier this offseason, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that the Raiders have a clear plan in mind in terms of how to build out their roster.
“We started the whole thing out there looking for the right people to compete with and to make sure that we, throughout all of the opportunities that we could face, that we would exhaust them to find the right guys. And we found some real success in the second half of the draft, in free agency, in every opportunity that we could, we tried to figure out how to make us better, and really, to do that, we had to find the right competitors," Carroll said.
"And that was our focus. And Johnny [Spytek] and I are totally arm in arm in figuring that out here. Every opportunity we've had so far, we feel like we've exhausted the best shot to get the toughest, most physical guys that love the game, that it's so important too, that it’s more important than anything in their life but their families. That's what we've been digging into. It's the same thing we went about it in that manner there. And so, the proof is in us putting it together. But we're very clear on what it takes and what we want to get done."
