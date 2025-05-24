Raiders' Andre Carter II Will Be in the Mix
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve next season and get their team back to winning a lot more games than they did last season.
The Raiders season in 2024 did not go how anyone wanted it to go but now, as we get closer to the 2025 season, a lot of things have changed for the Raiders.
In 2024 when the team was struggling, the defense always had an answer to keep the team in the game. The defense was one bright spot. Even with all the injuries that the Raiders had on the defensive side, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was able to get his players to make some good football, especially on the defensive line.
And that was one huge thing that the Raiders did over the offseason. They were able to bring back Patrick Graham. The Raiders front four on the defensive line can be special under Graham if they can stay healthy. The Raiders have one of the best, if not the best, defensive ends in the National Football League with Maxx Crosby.
They have two good defensive tackles in Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins. Then, at the other end, the Silver and Black have Malcolm Koonce, who looks to take another step at becoming an elite pass rusher. Even the depth of the Raiders on the defensive line is good. Now another year together and with Graham, the defense can be way better with the front four.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about one new Raiders defensive end that can make the roster on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I want to talk about Andre Carter II," said Carpenter. "I can see where Andre and [Charles Snowden] are battling here. This is a guy in his second year out of Army. First year, he played at Minnesota. He played in three games for the Raiders last year. The kid is 6'6 256 pounds."
"Really interesting guy. I like Andre Carter. I do like him. He is a guy when you are standing there at practice watching him, just gets something. You can see that there is a skill set there. There is a skill set, and he has to develop it. But Merry Christmas for all eight of these guys, they play for Robbie Leonard ... best defensive line coach in the National Football League."
