Best-Case Scenario for Raiders in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have put themselves in a prime position to have a bounce-back season next year. The Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason to get things going in the right direction once again and get back to winning ways. It is not going to be easy, but they have done a lot to have a way better chance to win more games than they have in the last couple of years.
Now they have a veteran quarterback in Geno Smith, who will be a leader both on and off the field for the team. Smith gives the Raiders a quarterback that they can trust to take over the offense and not have to worry about him learning all the new things that a young quarterback would have to. Smith gives the Silver and Black the best chance to win, and that is why the Raiders traded for him.
The Raiders also added new head coach Pete Carroll. And his track record speaks for itself. Carroll has been a winner everywhere he has been. Carroll has had the ability to turn things around for the teams he has coached. Now he will try to do that for the Raiders. It was the right fit for the franchise because they needed a veteran head coach who knows how to get a team going.
The Raiders still have to go out there next year and win games to prove to a lot of people, especially themselves, that they are really turning things around. But what can be the best case scenario for the Silver and Black next year?
"Two seasons ago, the Raiders went 5-4 under interim coach Antonio Pierce, leading to Pierce getting hired as the full-time coach. Pierce was exposed last season, but it wasn't that long ago the Raiders were beating the Chargers 63-21 and winning at Kansas City," said Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports. "The defense was serviceable last season."
"The offense got huge upgrades at quarterback, running back and coordinator. If the offense comes alive, the defense is at least average, and the Pierce-to-Pete Carroll upgrade is as impactful as it appears on paper, the Raiders can be ... a good last-place team in the AFC West?"
"Maybe there's some way Las Vegas can get out of the basement in the division and compete for a wild-card spot, but that's a big ask in a very tough AFC West. The Raiders would probably be thrilled to feel like they're improving."
