Former Raiders Head Coaches Land on Infamous List
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most recognizable organizations in all of sports. The Raiders have played a significant role in the National Football League's history, winning multiple Super Bowls and producing many more Hall of Fame players and coaches over the years.
The Raiders are one of the most well-respected franchises in the league, dating back to their time in both Oakland and Los Angeles. Like most other teams in the league, the Raiders have had their share of highs and lows. Two of their low moments were recently highlighted.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently ranked the top 25 worst NFL coaching hires of the last 25 years. Unfortunately, the Raiders had two coaches make the list. Both former Raiders Head Coaches, Dennis Allen and Art Shell, were listed.
"You're excused if you thought the New Orleans Saints were the only team to boot Allen as a head coach. To be fair, this man is still a widely respected defensive teacher, as evidenced by his quick hire as Ben Johnson's right-hand man in Chicago this offseason," Benjamin said.
"But as you'll see at other points on this list, some vaunted assistants have proven better adept at holding those professions. Derek Carr was a noted fan, but the longtime Raiders quarterback was only present for Allen's final four games."
Benjamin also listed another former Raiders head coach on the list, as Art Shell was ranked as the eighth-worst head coach of the past 25 years. While Shell is undoubtedly remembered in a positive light overall, his second coaching tenure with the Raiders made Benjamin's list.
"It's a shame Shell is on this list, because he's also a very bright part of Raiders history, starring as a three-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowl lineman for the silver and black before also guiding three playoff runs as the coach from 1989-1994. His second stint in 2006, when owner Al Davis abruptly plucked him out of retirement, was jarring for its lack of pop, as the Raiders averaged just 10.5 points scored per game," Benjamin said.
The Raiders have struggled to find a consistent coaches over the past few seasons. They hope the arrival of Pete Carroll will help get them going in the right direction.
