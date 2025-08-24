Raiders Flash Signs of What's to Come in Preseason Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders' final preseason game was just what the Silver and Black needed heading into the regular season. With their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals being an exhibition game, the results did not matter as much as what the Raiders showed in four quarters on Saturday.
Las Vegas' starters on offense and defense played well in limited action. Although the Cardinals did not play their starters, the Raiders' starters looked all but ready for the regular season. The improvement the Raiders made over the offseason was evident early against the Cardinals.
The Cardinals got the ball first, but the Raiders' defense quickly forced them into a three-and-out. The Raiders did not allow a single yard on the Cardinals' first drive, forcing the Cardinals into a three-play drive that lost seven yards.
On the drive, the Raiders' defensive line made its presence felt. The unit again showed that it will be difficult to run against them this season, should the unit stay healthy. If the Raiders' defensive line can stop the run and pressure the quarterback, they will be a formidable unit.
Las Vegas' defensive line may be solid enough to help compensate for a defensive backfield that is relatively unproven.
On offense, the Raiders' starting unit had a strong showing, as they marched the ball 60 yards down the field on the first drive. The drive lasted nearly five minutes and resulted in a touchdown. Las Vegas' offense showed several of the things they have been working on in training camp.
This included the 17-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Dont'e Thornton on a back shoulder throw. In training camp, the two have worked hard to strengthen their chemistry.
Although rookie Ashton Jeanty only had two carries, veteran running back Zamir White had a productive night with 42 yards on nine carries.
The Raiders still have questions on offense at the quarterback position. Although Aidan O'Connell is the team's backup quarterback, he was pressured into another turnover, this time, a sack fumble in the first quarter. The fumble led to a Cardinals touchdown and was his fourth of the preseason.
O'Connell has struggled this preseason, as he enters his third season in the league. Pete Carroll marks O'Connell's third head coach in his three seasons in the league. Chip Kelly is O'Connell's third offensive coordinator.
The Raiders and Cardinals were tied at the half, giving many players who are fighting for a roster spot the chance to finish strong.
The Raiders were unable to score any points in the second half. Rookie quarterback Cam Miller threw the most passes of any Raiders quarterback against the Cardinals, but received even more valuable playing time heading into the season.
