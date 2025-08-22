WATCH: Raiders DB Coach Marcus Robertson Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive backfield aims to prove doubters wrong this season, as the unit has plenty of unknowns surrounding it. The Raiders must do all they can to help the unit out. Defensive Backs Coach Marcus Robertson will help make that happen.
Robertson spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, defensive end Tyree Wilson spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Wilson Speaks
Q: You mentioned being faster. What did you do to get to this point?
Wilson: "I go to practice every day. I mean, it ain't no secret pill. You come in, put in the work, and shit starts to show up."
Q: Talk about kind of like how you like that power move. When you talk about just the differences between playing on the edge versus playing on the inside, is there kind of like a preference now going into the season, or you don't care?
Wilson: "Man, I don't care. Wherever you line up, I'm going to try to be a problem inside or outside."
Q: What do you like about playing on the inside? Wilson: "Man, I feel like being able to work with multiple guys, make the rush right and also be able to get on the defender quick, and it's the quickest path to the quarterback being inside. You go through the guard, the quarterback is really going to be standing right there."
Q: A lot of guys say that the game is 10% physical, 90% mental. When you look at your own progression, what would you say is maybe changing your mindset as you go?
Wilson: "First, I would say it's a little bit more physical than 10%, but you are right, it's more mental than anything, and that's what I found out. I feel like when you're young, you like to think, you like to try to not make wrong plays, but that's really slowing you down. So, I feel like when you when you go fast and try to correct it on the go, you make the plays that you want to make."
