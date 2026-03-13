The Most Underrated Move the Raiders Made in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders have made several marquee signings early in free agency that will more than likely improve their roster. All of the moves the Raiders have made so far will quickly improve the roster, yet some moves have rightfully received more fanfare than others.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Quiet Move

The Raiders signed center Tyler Linderbaum, which paced the rest of the moves they made early in free agency. Linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker were also signed to help bolster their group of linebackers. Veteran wide receiver Jalen Nailor was also added to improve Las Vegas' receivers.

Las Vegas ' group of wide receivers was bare before they signed Nailor, but they still need to make more additions to the group. Yet, Nailor still has potential to help the Raiders in multiple ways. While it remains unclear how Nailor will fit in Klint Kubiak's offense moving forward.

Jul 28, 2025; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) takes part in drills during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

That is where Nailor's value comes in. The Raiders are unlikely to find a prototypical No. 1 wide receiver, as those are hard to come by in today's National Football League. However, depending on how Kubiak draws things up, Nailor can be either the Raiders' No. 1 receiver or one of many.

Las Vegas will add more wide receivers to the group; however, the contract they gave Nailor means they have more than just one role in mind for the veteran. Kubiak is known for the versatility in his scheme and playcalling. Nailor will be vital to ensuring Kubiak is able to remain that way.

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) runs for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) defends during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Raiders currently have Nailor, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton as pass catchers. They unquestionably need more, but Nailor helps improve the unit.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained the importance of building up the Raiders' roster with talent. Las Vegas has made several big signings, but Nailor is arguably the most underrated signing of them all.

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) catches a pass against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

"I think you want to limit the amount of pressure you have on that guy from the start. Now, if you have a young quarterback, I'm not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away either, so another quality player that can play the quarterback position if you have a young quarterback,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

“And obviously, a great offensive line, a run game, all the things that can limit his chances to really get killed. And a great defense too, because if he doesn't feel like he's got to go out there and score 35 points every week, I think that's helpful."

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) makes a catch during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

There are many unknowns for the Raiders, even after their free-agent signings and coaching hires. Las Vegas addressed several of its most pressing needs early in free agency. They addressed much bigger needs than wide receiver, making Nailor the most underrated signing of them all.

Time will tell how Nailor pans out with the Raiders, but there is a lot to like about the addition.