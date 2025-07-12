An Area the Raiders Still Need Work In
After an offseason of changes, the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season will have various ways of measuring success. Still, no matter how it is measured, the Raiders' offensive success this season will largely ride on the shoulders of their offensive linemen.
The Raiders have spent two draft picks in each of the past two NFL Drafts on offensive linemen, displaying how critical the position group is to the Raiders' front office. The Raiders also signed veteran Alex Cappa earlier this offseason
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network recently ranked every offensive line in the National Football League. He ranked as the 23rd-best offensive line in the league.
"The performance of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line last season was best captured by the numbers themselves. The unit finished 20th in pressure rate allowed at 35.8%, a figure that was not offset by a quick passing attack, as the Raiders’ quarterbacks held the ball for the ninth-shortest average time to throw," Rolfe said.
"When facing additional pass rushers, the Raiders’ struggles became even more pronounced, surrendering a 46.6% pressure rate that ranked 28th in the league. However, the group fared better when opponents sent four or fewer rushers, posting a pressure rate of 31.6% that ranked 13th overall."
Rolfe wisley noted the Raiders' offensive line's struggles in run blocking last season. More importantly, Rolfe noted that the Raiders' inability to get quality run blocking impacted the Raiders' ground game that finished with the fewest rushing yards of any team in the league last season.
"The ground game also failed to impress, as the Raiders ranked 22nd in run block win rate (RBWR) and 21st in running back yards before contact per rush (RBYBC/rush) at 0.85. While the running backs themselves did not provide much support, the offensive line’s inability to consistently open lanes for the run game was a major factor in the team’s struggles," Rolfe said.
The Raiders hope the addition of Cappa and Jackson Powers-Johnson's first full offseason preparing to be the team's starting center will help smooth things out along the offensive line. The Raiders hav talented players on the unit but must put it all together under a new offensive coordinator.
Las Vegas has invested heavily into its skill positions this offseaon, but the offensive line will make or break the season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.