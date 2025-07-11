NFL Insider Praises Raiders Rookie
The Las Vegas Raiders selected one of the most talented players in th NFL Draft.
As the Raiders prepare for the upcoming season, Ashton Jeanty will undoubtedly be a significant part of their offensive plans this upcoming season.
Former front office executive Louis Riddick recently raved about Jeanty's qualities on and off the field. Riddick listed some of Jeanty's traits that factored into the Raiders selecting him as high as they did in the draft.
"Of all the player interviews we did this year for TV, there was not a single one that was more impressive than Ashton Jeanty, by far. By far. The guy is as grounded. His story is awesome, from the time he spent overseas, because of his family being in the military, and then he comes back to Texas. It's an incredible, incredible story." Riddick said on the latest episode of "Best Podcast Available."
Riddick noted Jeanty's loyalty to Boise State, as well as his physical stature, as additional reasons to root for the Raiders' rookie running back.
"You sit there and you go, 'How in the hell did Boise (State) keep this kid from transferring?' And he said, 'Look, I could've gone anywhere I wanted and gotten paid a boatload.' And he never left. He never even considered it," Riddick said.
"When you look at him physically, in person, he's just built like a tank. No body fat, limber as hell, great quickness, catches the ball, will block, he's got home-run speed."
Raiders' star defensive end Maxx Crosby recently echoed a similar sentiment about the rookie running back following Organized Team Activities. Most agree that Jeanty's down-to-earth demeanor will serve him well in the National Football League.
"Oh, he's been awesome. Ashton [Jeanty] is a great kid. I've been able to know him before he got drafted here. We have some of the similar people around us, shout out to Rubicon, all my guys over there. But he's a great kid, humble kid, I think, just the fact that a kid like him could have went anywhere in the country and decided to stay at Boise State and go out there and have the best year at running back, I think, arguably, he ever had," Crosby said.
"But just shows the testament to the to the type of person he is. So, it's been awesome. It's only been a couple weeks with him, but I love the kid he's a hell of a worker, hell of a player, and excited to be teammates with him."
