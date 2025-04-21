Scoping the Outlook for Ashton Jeanty, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are interested in Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, 2,000-yard generational talent and Heisman Trophy runner-up.
Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke analyzed Jeanty's college production, and the findings were what you'd expect from a running back prospect many are touting as the best since Saquon Barkley.
"Jeanty has been a genuinely dominant running back for Boise State," wrote Jahnke. "He earned a rushing grade above 90.0 in his first season, leading to a starting role in 2023. He averaged over 160 yards per game in 2023 and over 200 in 2024, unheard of by a running back. Of the top 11 projected rookie running backs, Jeanty had the highest avoided tackles per attempt rate, the highest percentage of his yards came after contact and the highest yards per carry. He’s avoided 85 more tackles than any other running back in the class.
"Some of his rate metrics weren’t as good as other running backs, but it’s challenging to lead the FBS in both volume and efficiency metrics when Jeanty averaged over 18 carries per game throughout his career. While his numbers in any specific situation were generally strong, he was most ridiculous on perfectly blocked plays and plays against seven-man boxes. The difference between Jeanty being a first-round pick in fantasy drafts and the second round could be how good the run blocking is on his new team and how much he could avoid eight-man boxes.
"Jeanty also has the highest receiving grade in the group. In 2023, he put up elite numbers as a college receiver, and then in 2024, Boise State focused more heavily on his rushing ability. He ranks among the top 25 fastest running backs in the FBS from the last eight seasons, according to PFF's tracking data. The combination of speed and experience makes him the best rushing running back in the class and the best receiving running back in the class."
Jahnke notably tied the Raiders to Jeanty as the perceived favorite, writing, "The Raiders changed starting running backs every few weeks throughout 2024. They added 33-year-old Raheem Mostert, who would be a fine backup to Jeanty in Chip Kelly’s offense. The Raiders have the sixth overall pick. The Raiders retained their top-five run-blocking offensive linemen and should be able to maintain at least an average level of play if they stay healthy."
