2 Illuminating Fantasy Stats from Raiders Loss to Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders need to do some deep introspection at this point in the 2025 NFL season. Any hope that they might be a frisky team that could potentially contend for a Wild Card spot has been completely abandoned, as Las Vegas now sits at the very bottom of the league standings at 1-4.
The Geno Smith-Pete Carroll tandem hasn't accelerated the rebuild as expected. If anything, it might be holding the franchise back from developing the way it needs to.
Through five games, Geno Smith has been an undeniable detriment to the Raiders. Against the Indianapolis Colts, turnovers continued to plague the veteran quarterback, as he threw another two interceptions en route to an embarrassing 40-6 loss in Week 5. Now, the fantasy football prospects of this team are seriously in doubt moving forward.
Raiders' offense in turmoil
1. 13 pressures allowed
When taking a cursory glance at the Las Vegas Raiders and Geno Smith's myriad interceptions this season, one might assume that the quarterback's been repeatedly hounded behind a porous offensive line, leading him to throw hurried balls that resulted in picks. That hasn't exactly been the case.
His first turnover against the Indianapolis Colts can be partly attributed to his protection. Jordan Meredith couldn't keep Grover Stewart down, and he was able to tip Smith's pass and send it into the arms of Laiatu Latu. Geno's second interception was entirely on him, though.
Halfway through the third quarter, he attempted a pass to Dont'e Thornton Jr. on a short dig route on the left side. Unfortunately, that route was smothered by two different Colts defenders, one of whom, safety Julian Blackmon, sat perfectly in front of the receiver and picked Smith off once again. Most of the Raiders' quarterback's giveaways this year have simply been the result of poor decision-making.
2. 1.4 rushing yards before contact
Ashton Jeanty continued rolling against the Colts after his breakout game in Week 4. Versus Indy, he totaled 109 yards on 19 touches. Surprisingly, that didn't include any broken tackles.
The loss to the Colts was the first time this season that Jeanty didn't force a single miss from the defense. Still, he was able to have a productive game, largely due to Las Vegas' intentional choice to get him more involved, especially as a receiver. He had five receptions on seven targets versus the Colts.
It's clear that Jeanty is one of the Raiders' most reliable playmakers on offense. The more opportunities he gets this season, the better off Las Vegas will be. It seems that the coaching staff recognizes that.
