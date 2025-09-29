Breaking Down Jeanty’s Stellar Performance
While the Las Vegas Raiders may have lost to the Chicago Bears in demoralizing fashion, it doesn't mean that there aren't positive takeaways from their loss. The biggest and brightest example is how amazing their first-round pick, Ashton Jeanty, performed in the loss.
Heading into this game, the Bears had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, and it was predicted that Jeanty would have a breakout game. I'm glad that the Raiders didn't overthink it and gave their highly-touted rookie a chance to shine, and he took that opportunity and ran with it, literally.
A Historic Performance
Finally, the Raiders gave Jeanty more than 20 carries, and it resulted in him rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown run that went for 68 yards. On top of that, he also had two receptions for 17 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
That's a total of three touchdowns, which Jeanty is now tied for a Raiders rookie record with three touchdowns in one game with Marcus Allen and Raymond Chester. There was a lot of social media buzz regarding whether or not the Raiders made a mistake in drafting Jeanty, and it's nice to see Jeanty clap back with an impressive performance.
Change in Gameplan
The biggest thing to look for when breaking down why Jeanty had such an impressive performance is how willing the Raiders were to hand the ball off despite dealing with immense offensive line issues. One may argue that he should've got more carries considering Geno Smith threw three interceptions, but I digress.
It helps that they must've known how poor the Bears were at defending against the run, but this is an encouraging sign from Chip Kelly that hopefully signifies this will be the norm from now on. Another encouraging sign is that they were looking for Jeanty in the pass game, which is something they should be doing more often from now on.
Looking Ahead
As much as Jeanty needed this breakout performance, it wasn't like his day was without flaws. He did have a fumble earlier in the game, and in a matchup that was decided by one point, those turnovers become that much more significant.
Looking ahead, not every team will have a run defense as bad as the Bears, but what the Raiders can control is how much they're giving the ball to Jeanty. I hope that the coaching staff sees the impact he can have on their offense and continues to feed him as the season goes on.
