Raider Nation Speaks Up After Demoralizing Loss Against Bears
The Las Vegas Raiders will be taking on the Chicago Bears at home in week four of the 2025 NFL season. Some key details about this matchup are how effective Ashton Jeanty can be and if the Raiders can bounce back from their brutal loss.
Geno Smith comes into this game leading the NFL in interceptions, and he needs to play better if the Raiders want to do anything this season. Outside of that, it'll be interesting to see how the Raiders' defense reacts to the Bears' offense, led by Ben Johnson.
Raider Nation Reacts
The first quarter of the Raiders offense looked like more of the same for what Raider Nation has been subject to these past couple of weeks. Smith has continued his poor start to the season, throwing another interception, and there was a forced fumble as well.
There were questions surrounding how the Raiders' defense would react to the explosive Bears offense. Well, with their back against the wall, Maxx Crosby forced an interception and returned it to give their offense a chance to put some points on the board.
To end the first quarter, the Raiders' offense capitalized on the turnover caused by Crosby, and it led to Jeanty's second career touchdown, his first receiving touchdown.
Second Quarter
The Bears' offense was rolling, and it looked like they were going to reply with a touchdown of their own, but the Raiders' defense held firm and forced the Bears to punt. The Raiders' defensive line had back-to-back sacks, and Crosby is making a big impact in this game.
Smith's poor performance has continued, as he has thrown another interception. The Raiders' defense is keeping the Bears' offense at bay, but how can they continue to play well if the offense isn't giving them a chance to rest?
The Raiders' defense forced a field goal, but it's only a matter of time before the Bears' offense begins to click. The Raiders have to put together a drive that ends up in points or else they'll waste a special performance from their defense.
The Raiders' offense needed some help; who better to turn to than Jeanty? It was predicted that he could have a big game against the Bears, but two touchdowns in one week is exactly the type of performance he needed.
Heading into halftime, the Raiders' defense held the Bears' offense to another field goal attempt. If they can continue to get the ball to Jeanty and limit Smith's chances to throw an interception, they can win on the road.
Third Quarter
Coming out of the half, the Raiders had to get some points and capitalize on their defense playing so well. Instead, Smith throws his third interception of the game, and the Bears get the ball back.
Caleb Williams had been held in check for the majority of the game, same with Rome Odunze, but it was only a matter of time before their connection shone through. The Raiders' defense played good, but Williams pulled off a ridiculous throw.
The Raiders' offense needed to respond with points. Jeanty has feasted on this game, so why not continue to feed the hot hand? Jeanty has scored three touchdowns in week four, his second receiving touchdown of this game, and his career.
Fourth Quarter
The Raiders' defense has continued to hold firm, with them compounding the Bears' mistakes by holding them to just field goal attempts. The Bears kicked a field goal to make the game one score, but the Raiders responded with a field goal of their own. The Raiders still haven't put away the Bears despite them being in control for the majority of the game.
The Raiders' defense didn't make anything easy for the Bears' offense, but they got down the field and scored a touchdown to put them up one point. They failed to convert on the two-point attempt. The ball is now in the hands of Smith and the Raiders' offense to win the game.
The Raiders had a chance to kick the game-winning field goal, but it got blocked. The Raiders will be losing at home as they drop to 1 - 3. Truly, a terrible loss after their defense put up such an impressive performance.
