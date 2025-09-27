Why Raiders Should Feel Encouraged About Their Week 4 Matchup
The Las Vegas Raiders will be at home facing off against the Chicago Bears for their week four matchup. A game they've been predicted to lose, but one that's a golden opportunity for them to bounce back from an otherwise unceremonious start to the Pete Carroll era in Las Vegas.
Garrett Podell is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after looking at the week four slate of NFL games, he's put together a list of bold predictions he believes may happen. One of his bold predictions includes Ashton Jeanty breaking out against the Bears' defense and getting out of the slump he's been in to start his career.
Breakout Game Incoming?
"Typically, it wouldn't be bold to project a top 10 pick running back like Las Vegas Raiders 2025 sixth overall Ashton Jeanty to have a big game. However, his first three games in the NFL have been a struggle", said Podell
A struggle has been an understatement. Of course, to understand Jeanty's slow start is to understand how terrible the Raiders' offensive line has been playing. At the same time, this franchise has a bad history when it comes to draft busts in the first round, so for the sake of Raider Nation, Jeanty needs a game to show his potential and why they drafted him so high in the first place.
"Jeanty has totaled the fewest yards rushing (144) and fewest rushing touchdowns (1) through three career games among five running backs drafted in the first six picks since 2010. The Raiders are also one of six teams without a 100-yard rushing game this season".
It cannot be overstated how quiet Jeanty has been in the Silver and Black. If he doesn't have a breakout game, he's at risk of being labeled a draft bust. Thankfully for him and the Raiders, the Bears aren't known for their run-stopping ability.
"Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams averaged 7.6 yards per carry (76 yards on 10 carries) against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Jeanty will average a higher yards per carry than that in Week 4 against Chicago".
Every team the Bears have faced in 2025, their starting running backs haven't gone under 70 rushing yards. Jeanty will have a big game if the Raiders allow him to. They need to get him the ball and get out of the way. 20 carries should be a minimum for him, and the game plan should be for the run game to take over.
