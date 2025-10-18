Why Devin White's Development Holds High Stakes For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders made a critical addition over the offseason that has quietly been a solid move.
White's Addition Has Been a Success
The Raiders' decison to add White before the season started may have been their best offseason move aside from adding Ashton Jeanty in the NFL Draft.
Shortly before practice this week, Raiders' Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted how White's arrival has impacted his defense. After initially needing to revamp their group of linebackers, they appear to have found a dependable linebacker in White.
“I know he's a pleasure to be around. So that might speak to the love of the game there. But in terms of what he did in the game, he did everything we asked him to do. We asked him to press blocks. Those first three plays of the game were really impressive to me. Came downhill, press the there's a pair over there, tight ends over there, he pressed that, allowed for us to make the tackle," Graham said.
“The second play, I think, he scraped over the top. And then the third play, on the third down, he scrapped over top and got the TFL. So, things that linebackers need to do, he was doing that. He was doing it fast and physical. Wow, listening to me in his ear with the green dot. I mean, it was impressive, but there's still room to grow.
“They'll all tell you that. But I was happy for him to have a good game last week. But he was already on to the next one that night when I tried to text him and say, 'Good game', He was like, 'On the next one, we got a lot to do.'"
White is a former first-round draft pick who the Raiders hope will continue to have a major impact on the defense after doing so during the first five games of the season. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how White landed with the Silver and Black over the offseason.
“He had been kind of knocked around, didn't have much film to show the last couple years, and really, I thought, lost his connection a little bit with the game. And so, we've been engaged with him for some time now. We've watched him grow. We've watched him embrace the leadership opportunity,” Carroll said.
He's a heck of a playmaker, and he makes special plays every week, and so all of that just fits together. Plus he's tough as hell and he's downhill and he knocks the crap out of you when he gets a chance. So, all of that, it's really been a good story. I'm really glad for him. We were hoping that we could find him and connect him with his past, and it's shown up some. And so, he had a great game last week."
