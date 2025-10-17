The Impact of This Raiders Offseason Addition is Immeasurable
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders made a slew of moves to revamp their group of linebackers this offseason after the unit was ravaged early in free agency. The Raiders stumbled upon a former first-round linebacker looking for a home in veteran linebacker Devin White.
Watch White speak below
White's Impact
Adding White, along with all of the other linebackers the Raiders signed this offseason, helped bolster the most critical position on the defense. Collectively, Las Vegas' revamping their group of linebackers may have been the best offseason move they made.
Shortly before practice on Wednesday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted how the former first round pick landed in Las Vegas. The Raiders went from desperately needing help at the linebacker position to signing a former All-Pro in White. It has already paid off for the Raiders.
"Well, most of us remember him for being a great player, and so when John [Spytek] brought it up, 'Hey, we got a chance to get Devin [White]. What do you think?' And he had been kind of knocked around, didn't have much film to show the last couple of years, and really, I thought, lost his connection a little bit with the game. And so, we've been engaged with him for some time now. We've watched him grow," Carroll said.
“We've watched him embrace the leadership opportunity. He's a heck of a playmaker, and he makes special plays every week, and so all of that just fits together. Plus, he's tough as hell, and he's downhill, and he knocks the crap out of you when he gets a chance,” Carroll said.
“So, all of that, it's really been a good story. I'm really glad for him. We were hoping that we could find him and connect him with his past, and it's shown up some. And so, he had a great game last week."
White was already a critical part of the Raiders' defensive plans this season, filling a significant void. However, he became even more vital with the departure of Germaine Pratt. White's talent is hard to find, even at this stage in his career. The Raiders need him to remain on the same trajectory.
With Geno Smith's early struggles, White may be the best non-rookie addition the Raiders made over the offseason.
