Devin White Gets Big Reward for 2025 Efforts

Last season, one of the players who was on the field most of the time was former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White. White was the anchor in the middle of the Raiders' defense last season. He played his role in a way that saw him on the field for most of the snaps.

That was a big part of him being involved in a lot of different plays when the Silver and Black were on the defensive side of the ball. White did a good job overall last season, and now he has been rewarded for it.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) and causes a fumble during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Devin White Performance Got Him Paid

The NFL came out with its list of 2025 Performance-Based Pay Distributions, and White made the list, which had a total of 25 players from the 2025 NFL season. Devin White was 13th on that list, and his play paid off for him to get this pay.

This is huge for a player that many did not give a shot to last season. The Raiders gave him that opportunity, and he did the best job he could. It was good seeing White healthy once again and playing on the football field.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Per NFL

"Under the Performance-Based Pay program, a fund is created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based upon a comparison of playing time to salary. Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. In general, players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pool.

Performance-Based Pay is computed by using a player index (“Index”). To calculate the Index, a player’s “PBP Playtime” (defined as the player’s regular season total plays played on offense, defense and special teams, divided by the number of plays in which the player with the most total combined plays participated on that team) is divided by his “PBP Compensation” (defined as each player’s regular season full salary, including his prorated portion of signing bonus, and earned incentives).

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

White played his role for this Raiders team well last season. He was brought in by Raiders general manager John Spytek, who knew White from their days together when they were in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers. Spytek was part of drafting White in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

White will look to continue his career and find a team for the 2026 NFL season. He is a good veteran to have on any team.