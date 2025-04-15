Raiders Projected to Take Top RB Day 1
Pete Carroll wants to make the Las Vegas Raiders a winner. To do that, he will turn to his No. 1 philosophy -- running the football.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who nearly broke Barry Sanders' rushing record and finished runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting, is considered by many to be a generational and "can't miss" prospect.
33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs projects Jeanty to the Raiders in a recent mock draft, writing, "The Raiders' roster has holes at several different spots. But it's too hard to overlook what Marshawn Lynch was to Pete Carroll's teams and not think about the potential reincarnation of it with Jeanty in Las Vegas."
"The Raiders would not be wrong to draft a corner or a tackle here — but the pick that feels right? That's Jeanty."
A recent mock from CBS Sports' Josh Edwards declared Jeanty the favorite for the silver and black as well.
"Many were quick to associate Ashton Jeanty with Las Vegas after the Raiders acquired Geno Smith," wrote," wrote Edwards. "The Raiders are clearly trying to position themselves to compete in the next few years and they need more explosiveness on offense. It may be too rich to take a wide receiver here, so a way to address need without steering wide of value is to take Jeanty."
His colleague, analyst Garrett Podell, projected the same.
"New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is recreating the Seahawks in Las Vegas," wrote Podell. "Geno Smith is his quarterback once again after the Raiders sent a 2025 third-round pick the Seahawks' way, and the team's new extension for him locks him down in Las Vegas through the 2027 season. Now, Carroll gets his new Marshawn Lynch in Ashton Jeanty, a true bell cow fresh off rushing for the second-most yards in Division I history (2,601, just 28 yards behind Barry Sanders' all-time record)."
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value. He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior. The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.