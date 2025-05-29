Expectations of Stardom are Realistic for Raiders' Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, expecting him to take over as the lead back as soon as he puts on a Silver and Black uniform.
Expecting a rookie, no matter how good they are, to carry an entire element of one side of the ball can be a lot to live up to, and many rookies fall short of those expectations.
Most of the time, it is unfair to expect that rookie to hit the ground running and live up to stardom immediately, but those expectations are warranted and easily achievable for Jeanty.
There have been a few players who have established themselves as stars in their rookie seasons in recent years, including Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
While many fans have expectations of immediate stardom for Jeanty, one reason it is not unfair to expect that from the Heisman Trophy runner-up is that he expects it for himself as well.
During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Jeanty told Jordan Giorgio that he aims to have 1,500 rushing yards and score 10-20 touchdowns.
1,500 yards exactly would make Jeanty the eighth-highest rookie rusher in NFL history, just behind Clinton Portis in 2002. Eric Dickerson holds the all-time rookie rushing record with 1,808 yards in a single season in 1983.
No one expects Jeanty to out-rush an NFL Hall of Famer’s record in his rookie season, but there is no reason to think he cannot be the focal point of the Raiders’ offense and put up major numbers in his first season in the league.
The Raiders have revamped their offense this season, including the addition of quarterback Geno Smith and bringing in more weapons in the passing game.
With more pass-catchers, Las Vegas’ air attack should be respectable enough that opposing defenses will not stack the box on more than half of their snaps.
Rookies often fall short of expectations due to the pressure both fans and they themselves put on them.
However, Jeanty is different due to his transferable skills and the environment he is entering. Expect him to hit the ground running and rise to stardom immediately.
