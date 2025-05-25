Will Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Break 40-Year-Old Record?
A ton of hype has already surrounded the Las Vegas Raiders' first round draft pick Ashton Jeanty. Not only is Jeanty a massive improvement to the running back room that the Raiders had, but he also has a very realistic chance to break a record that has stood for the last 42 seasons.
Back in 1983, running back Eric Dickerson set the all-time rookie rushing record with the Los Angeles Rams, rushing for 1,808 yards in 390 carries. The record has been flirted with over the years, but no rookie has been able to dethrone the impressive record set by the Hall of Famer.
During the 1983 campaign, Dickerson averaged 113 rushing yards per game, and was active in 16 games that season. The Raiders' running back room as a whole last season averaged 79.8 rushing yards per game. But now, with the addition of Jeanty, the record could be tested this upcoming season.
Last season with the Boise State Broncos, Jeanty had 2,601 rushing yards in 374 carries. While the college level is much different than the National Football League, it is a likely scenario where Jeanty could replicate that type of success. After all, he was the only running back to crack the Top 10 in voting for the Heisman Trophy (he placed second).
Analysts have also chimed in on the potential of Jeanty breaking the record. According to Rich Eisen, when asked what is more likely between Jeanty breaking the rookie rushing record or first overall pick Cam Ward will pass the rookie passing touchdown mark, Eisen leaned towards Jeanty.
"I'll go, Jeanty, rookie rushing record," Eisen said on The Rich Eisen Show. "I will always take the running back to do something over the quarterback, because we have no idea how Cam Ward will take to being the starting quarterback in the NFL."
Seeing the increase in running back utilization, the Raiders wouldn't have selected Jeanty if they didn't believe he could be something special. That being said, the young running back will need over 300 carries and to average over 100 rushing yards a game, much like Dickerson did, if he wants to pencil his name in the history books.
