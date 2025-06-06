Why Raiders Rookie Ashton Jeanty Must Ignore the Hype
The Las Vegas Raiders added one of the best running backs to enter the National Football League in some time when they selected Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft. Jeanty's skill set addressed the team's most significant need after the addition of quarterback Geno Smith.
Mike Freeman of USA TODAY believes the Raiders are not far from competing for a playoff spot, even though the AFC West produced three playoff teams last season.
"I'm one of the few people in the known universe who believes that the Raiders actually aren't that far away from being in contention for a playoff spot. Yes, quarterback Geno Smith will throw a pick or two...or four...but he is still an overall good quarterback," Freeman said.
Freeman believes the Raiders will surprise many people this upcoming season. It's early, but it's fair to wonder if the Raiders may make a significant improvement this summer, leading to a potential Wild Card berth this upcoming season. Las Vegas has made many quality changes.
"There are some pieces in place there, and one of those is Carroll, perhaps the most underrated head coach in the history of the league (you read that correctly). It's true the AFC West is brutal, and this isn't to say they'll be in the Super Bowl tomorrow, but the Raiders could make a more significant leap sooner than expected," Freeman said.
"That's in part because of what's expected from Jeanty, and what's expected from him seems to be a lot. There hasn't been this much hype around a Raiders rookie in a long time, and for good reason. Jeanty had 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. But it's not just the numbers on why Jeanty could change the course of the Raiders. It's also Carroll. His emphasis on the running game in Seattle helped transform the career of Marshawn Lynch from good to stratospheric. Carroll might be able to do the same with Jeanty."
After years of a dismal ground game that witnessed the Raiders try several different running backs while still producing one of the worst ground games in the league, adding Jeanty alone is worth the buzz around Raiders' Organized Team Activities.
While the hype around Jeanty continues to grow, the talented running back must continue working hard and ignoring the hype. He is all but sure to live up to it.
"Carroll will build his entire offense around Jeanty just as he (mostly) did with Lynch. That's why there's so much hype around Jeanty. Is that hype warranted? It just might be," Freeman said.
