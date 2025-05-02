Raiders Had the Best Draft in the AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders addressed nearly all of their most pressing needs with quality talent in the NFL Draft. Starting with their selection of Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the draft, the Raiders strategically added to a roster in major need of additional talent.
Las Vegas revamped their offense, adding multiple skill position players for newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith to work with. By nearly all accounts, the Raiders had a successful draft. However, all that matters is how their new draft class works with the current roster.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus analyzed each team's draft and decided which team in each division had the best draft. After careful consideration, Locker believes the Raiders edged out the Kansas City Chiefs
"New general manager John Spytek stared a rather depleted roster in the face prior to the draft, but he concluded the weekend having landed a multitude of talented pieces on both sides for both 2025 and the future," Locker said.
"Despite rumors about Las Vegas picking a tackle at sixth overall, the Raiders worked in the shadows of their smokescreen and selected the best player available in Ashton Jeanty, whose record-setting season (96.6 PFF rushing grade) will quickly improve the lowest-graded rushing team from last year.
Locker noted the Raiders' added players on both sides of the ball in the draft, but they focused primarily on the offensive side of things. Las Vegas needed help at their skill positions and they made sure to address the issue in the draft, spending multiple picks on the position group.
"Jack Bech (83.1 PFF receiving grade, 1.6% drop rate) should complement Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers with reliable hands and impressive after-the-catch skill. Even third-round picks Darien Porter (90.1 PFF coverage grade) and Charles Grant (91.2 PFF overall grade) are compelling developmental pieces who may see the field earlier than anticipated," Locker said.
"This was an incredibly tough call between the Raiders and the Chiefs, each of whom netted an A in PFF’s draft grades. Las Vegas gets a slight edge based on drafting players who could be better right away, partially due to a greater rookie workload while being on an inferior team."
