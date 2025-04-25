The Raiders Kept It Simple, Made the Right Decision
The Las Vegas Raiders have more than a few roster needs they must handle throughout the NFL Draft and free agency. After a successful first round of the draft, the Raiders still need help at cornerback and offensive line, among other positions.
Still, Las Vegas selected Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick, solidifying the team's most glaring need. Along with adding more offensive linemen, Jeanty and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly should lead to an improved Raiders offense.
Jeanty's arrival warrants excitement for the Raiders' upcoming season. The Raiders' lack of a consistent ground game has held them back over the past two seasons.
With his first-ever draft pick, John Spytek made a splash. Spytek noted he did not want to overthink things. Pete Carroll elaborated, noting the Raiders have long been sold on Jeanty, after their due diligence.
"Well, we didn't try to overthink this one tonight, I promise you that," Spytek said.
"But I would say that if anybody overthought it, we did. We just kept hammering it. And you mentioned about John [Spytek] being a grinder, we were grinding this one out just to make sure that we got exactly the information we needed, so that we could feel this convicted into the deal. And it's been a great process. We've had a blast. We've been on this one for a long time, and kind of seeing it early, but we didn't take anything for granted in this process at all," Carroll said.
Las Vegas added the best player in the draft with the No. 6 pick. It just so happened the player was a running back. Many do not believe in drafting running backs high in the draft or paying them top dollar.
In a league that has devalued the running back position on the field and at negotiating tables, the Raiders added one of the best running backs to enter the league in the last decade. Doing so, significantly improved the Raiders' offense.
After drafting Jeanty in the first round, Spytek explained at the team's press conference that he does not understand why running backs have been devalued. He knows the value Jeanty brings.
"I don't know where it came from. I was being honest. We just try to evaluate the player for what they are and add great football players, and with as dynamic as Ashton [Jeanty] is and the kind of person he is, that's kind of what we're looking to add around here, too. I mean, you got a guy that had, what, almost 2,600 yards rushing last year, 29 touchdowns," Spytek said.
"He caught 43 balls in 2023 for over 10 yards a catch. He's can line up, he can run routes, he can catch balls, he can pass protect. I mean, running backs score touchdowns. Touchdowns, I think, are pretty important, and make playing defense a lot easier, too, I think. Right, Coach [Carroll]?"
