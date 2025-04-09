What's the Scoop on Today's Raiders Visitors?
The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting top prospects Wednesday as they begin the final stretch to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, they are hosting LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Save for Dart and Ewers, those names are first-round, potentially top-10 pick prospects. Dart and Ewers are projected to be taken after the first round, but they hold high values as quarterbacks. The Pete Carroll regime wants to develop a signal-caller behind newly acquired Geno Smith.
What's the scoop on all those notable names? NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein's reports on Campbell, Graham, and Jeanty should have Raiders fans excited at the possibilities.
Will Campbell: "Athletic left tackle prospect who's durable and battle-tested but has elements of high risk, high reward in his game. Campbell is a thumping run blocker who can clear out B-gaps with forceful down blocks and displace base blocks with his “strike and run” technique. He struggles to win laterally, though. He will lunge and miss against stunts and movement. Campbell operates with good athleticism and agility in pass protection but is way too leaky against inside moves. He has a jarring, heavy punch and can latch in to control the rep. ... His play is determined, spirited and aggressive, which works in his favor, but Campbell must learn to vary his pass-set technique and operate with optimal hand timing in order to thrive at tackle instead of being moved to guard."
Ashton Jeanty: "Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value. He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior. ... He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
Mason Graham: "Three-technique who provides activity, effort, strength and quickness. Graham’s first-step quickness makes interior disruption inevitable. He has the instant read and response to regularly beat lateral blocks. He’s stout at the point of attack with great leverage and body control but will lose some ground against double teams. Graham’s lack of length makes it tougher for him to find quick wins as a rusher, but he more than makes up for it with his activity level and foot quickness. Harmonious hands and feet are the catalyst for his edge-to-edge counters, while his extended effort and closing burst help him get home. He may not dominate as a pro but his strength, body control and quickness should allow him to play his brand of ball and become a good starter in an upfield defensive front."
