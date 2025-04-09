Raiders Making QB Draft Strategy Clear?
The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting several top targets ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and quarterbacks are in abundance.
Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, "In addition to the group there now, the Raiders also have a 30 visit slated for Monday with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, sources say. So with Geno Smith locked up through '27—and [Shedeur] Sanders, [Quinn] Ewers, [Will] Howard and [Jaxson] Dart all visiting—Vegas is kicking tires on developing a QB behind him."
The Raiders' trade for Smith allows them room to wait on a quarterback -- they might not even take one in 2025 (though the chances are good they pull the trigger).
Sanders is the No. 2 quarterback on Pro Football Focus' big board and the No. 45 overall prospect.
"Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure," wrote PFF's Trevor Sikkema.
Howard is the No. 4 quarterback and the No. 113 overall prospect.
"Howard checks a lot of boxes: experience, size and a willingness to attack all coverages. He doesn't bring special arm talent, but he could develop into an NFL starter," Sikkema wrote.
Dart is No. 6 for his position and No. 134 overall.
"Dart brings an alluring two-sport throwing background (baseball and football) to the quarterback position, including natural movements and playmaking ability out of structure," Sikkema wrote. "But so much of his success at Ole Miss felt scheme-dependent. He must improve his full-field defensive reads and fundamentals to truly attack defenses with anticipation and ball placement."
Ewers is No. 8 and No. 147 overall.
"Ewers' arm talent will get him drafted, but his inconsistencies are too prevalent right now. To succeed in the NFL, he must clean up his footwork, pocket management, post-snap diagnosis and play under pressure."
The Raiders could very well be interested in Oregon's Dillon Gabriel as well; the biggest knock against him is his small stature. Notre Dame's Riley Leonard will garner interest, too.
