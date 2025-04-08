BREAKING: Raiders to Be Visited By Top QB Target
The Las Vegas Raiders made it official with quarterback Geno Smith, as the two parties agreed to terms on an extension after his trade in March.
The move for Smith ensures the Raiders they will have a starting quarterback come the 2025 season. It also gives them breathing room for drafting a signal caller to take the reins after a season or two.
One prospect the Raiders have been tied to is Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has been a favorite for the silver and black since last fall. Per Pro Football Talk, Dart is set to visit the Raiders.
Per Las Vegas Raiders On SI's previous reporting Dart has garnered first round grades from some teams around the league, with others rating him as a second-round talent.
Per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, the comparison is Gardner Minshew II:
"Three-year SEC starter who saw improvement in play and production season after season. Dart has a stocky build and average physical attributes but good makeup and intangibles. He’s fairly accurate and rarely overcomplicates things for himself. He won’t strike anyone as a running quarterback, but he can find tough yards on the ground. He can make full-field reads but looks more comfortable grazing from the trough of the simple. He will need to work with better anticipation and decisiveness to win in tight windows as a pro. Teams might see physical and play similarities between Dart and Brock Purdy but such a pathway for Dart likely requires a balanced, ball-control passing attack that allows him to manage the game instead of driving it."
Pro Football Focus rates Dart the No. 6 quarterback in the draft and the No. 136 prospect overall.
"Dart brings an alluring two-sport throwing background (baseball and football) to the quarterback position, including natural movements and playmaking ability out of structure. But so much of his success at Ole Miss felt scheme-dependent. He must improve his full-field defensive reads and fundamentals to truly attack defenses with anticipation and ball placement."
The Raiders might look to select a quarterback -- will the Ole Miss prospect be on the table come draft day?
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.