WATCH: Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Analyzes His Preseason Performance
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft to help turn around what was the worst rushing attack in the National Football League last season.
After only briefly appearing in the Raiders' first preseason game, the rookie running back played more against the San Francisco 49ers.
Jeanty spoke following the Raiders' joint practice against the San Francisco 49ers.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp recently, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Last time you talked to us, you talked about your about high school battles with Jamal Adams, but now it's been a few weeks since he's been with the team. Can you evaluate his transition to linebacker and what he adds to that room so far just from what you've you seen?
Crosby: "Yeah, honestly, his energy is definitely contagious. But it's crazy the fact that he just transitioned to linebacker. It looks natural to him. He's just a natural football player. Anywhere you put him on the field, I feel like he's going to help your defense. So yeah, he's a guy I got so much respect for, and every day he brings the same juice, and that's all you can ask for. He's definitely motivated. He's inspired. He inspires others. And he's a guy you want on the field."
Q: You talked about a lot of guys that are rotating on that defensive line with you guys. Young guy, Tonka Hemingway, has kind of got mixed in here and there. What has he shown you recently?
Crosby: "Yeah, Tonka [Hemingway], I'm probably one of the highest dudes about Tonka. Every time I talk about him, I got nothing but good things to say. I mean, he's super quiet, but he's starting to finally break out of his shell a little bit. But his play speaks for itself. I mean, he's getting better and better every day. He's twitchy. He's strong. He's got moves. He uses his moves in team and in one-on-ones and things like that, and he just continues to get better. So I think Tonka is going to be a guy that's going to be in that rotation. It's going to help us a lot."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.