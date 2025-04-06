NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Don’t Think Twice on Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to Ashton Jeanty many times across multiple different analysts and websites. A month away from the NFL draft, it almost feels redundant to say that the Raiders will use their high draft pick on Jeanty.
However, there are still mock drafts coming out where he isn't their choice. While it makes sense for them to target him, it's not like they don't have plenty of other positions they need help in. A player like Jalon Walker also makes complete sense for them.
So while it may feel a bit redundant to talk about, the reality is that until the draft day arrives and the Raiders are on the clock, there are no guarantees for which prospect they'll select. First-round hype has started to simmer down a bit for Shedeur Sanders, it's possible they take him with their pick.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and in his recently released mock draft, he predicts the Raiders won't think twice about their decision and use their high draft pick to select Jeanty, in order to revamp their running back room.
"Many were quick to associate Ashton Jeanty with Las Vegas after the Raiders acquired Geno Smith. The Raiders are clearly trying to position themselves to compete in the next few years and they need more explosiveness on offense. It may be too rich to take a wide receiver here, so a way to address need without steering wide of value is to take Jeanty", said Edwards.
While it is true they still need to find a reliable wide receiver for Geno Smith to target outside of Jakobi Meyers, there's nobody projected to be available that is worthy of being picked so high. Tetairoa McMillan was a name thrown around to be drafted by the Raiders but has since died down as every day creeps closer to the NFL draft.
If the Raiders are truly serious about being a more competitive franchise in the future, they'd take the generational prospect and figure out the rest later. They still have many more draft picks, which could be used to address their many needs outside of running back.
