NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Draft Smith Some WR Help
The Las Vegas Raiders have serious work to do on the offensive side of the ball if they want to maximize their chances of contention with Geno Smith. They've taken the first steps towards success by being aggressive and trading for a competent quarterback in a loaded AFC.
The Raiders weren't going to go anywhere meaningful last season with Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback, and now he'll be playing for a divisional rival. Unless their goal was to tank for a high draft pick, in which case it was a success.
I doubt it, though, as the Raiders organization has brought in a bunch of fresh faces in hopes of shaking up their team and putting out a better product on the football field. Even with Smith, they're not competing for a Super Bowl, but a playoff spot could be in reach for them.
Their outlook now looks completely different with Smith at quarterback, but there is still a lot of work to be done before they can truly call themselves contenders. Both their ground game and passing attack were one of the worst in the league last year.
It may be hard to tackle both in one off-season, but they tried their best by signing Raheem Mostert out of free agency. Mostert has always been injury-prone, but he's only a year removed from his monster season with the Miami Dolphins, and the Raiders are hoping they could utilize his speed to revamp their ground game.
On the other hand, they've done nothing to address their wide receiver room. With the sixth overall pick, they could look to solve that problem through the draft. Tom Fornelli is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published a mock draft that sees the Raiders take Tetairoa McMillan.
"Ashton Jeanty has been a popular pick for the Raiders here, and I get it, but have you seen this team's WR corps? Yes, you want to complement Geno Smith with a run game, but the man needs somebody to throw the ball to off all those play-action fakes you're dreaming of", said Fornelli.
Jeanty would be a viable option for them as well, but they should feel comfortable rolling with Mostert as their starter in the running back room. They cannot go another season with their main wide receiver being Jakobi Meyers.
Meyers is coming off the best season in his career, but the rest of the receivers around him need improvement. This offense would be so much better if Smith had another reliable receiver to throw to, on top of already having Meyers and Brock Bowers.
