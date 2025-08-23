Raiders' Offensive Success Will Depend On One Thing
With the Las Vegas Raiders having two veteran coaches on their coaching staff, they have a way of knowing how they want to win games. Both head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly want to be dominant on the offensive side of the ball.
They both like running the ball. It will not surprise a lot of people if the Raiders are a run-first team this season. That is what Carroll has done with most of his teams he has coached. And now he has an offensive coordinator in Kelly who likes to do the same thing.
The Raiders also drafted the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The Silver and Black drafted Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick to lead the Raiders in the backfield. There are a lot of expectations that are coming from the Raiders about Jeanty. The Raiders are going to lean on Jeanty this season, and he is ready to carry the load for the team.
Will the Raiders be a run first offense?
That is one area that the team needed to improve and they did. Now the offensive line will have to follow. Carroll and Kelly want to run the ball a lot this season, and that is how they want to win games. If the Raiders have a good run game, it is going to open everything else for this offseason. That will make it easier to navigate and to call plays for. They are set up well for this season, and the team will have to take advantage of all the playmakers they have on this team.
"So I think what is underrated in the NFL is attempting to be boring," said Evan Cohen on Unsportsmanlike. "Not in terms of a TV product or us watching. There is no such thing as a boring NFL. There is no bad NFL.... I think too many times we think about the passing game and being flashy. The Raiders are set up to beat you up, run the football, and play defense. That is okay. You do not have to throw the ball 50 times."
"You know what Geno Smith has become in his career? A conservative, smart quarterback who makes the right plays. And Geno Smith handing off the ball to Ashton Jeanty and relying on the run game and defense is the smart thing to do."
