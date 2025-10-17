The Key to Ashton Jeanty's Success vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of their biggest challenges of the early days of the Pete Carroll era this Sunday. The 2-4 Raiders are set to take on a 3-3 Kansas City Chiefs team that has been rolling offensively in recent weeks, and Carroll will need the Raiders to be at their best.
The best way to combat Mahomes and his elite skill set? Keeping the Chiefs' offense off the field, and it is obvious how the Raiders must do that: by feeding rookie star running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty's production has been hit or miss behind a struggling Raiders' offensive line, but that does not change the importance of the Raiders getting Jeanty going early and often on Sunday.
That is exactly why Pro Football Focus has singled in on Jeanty as a key piece to the Raiders' chances to win in Week 7.
Key to Raiders Win
"When Las Vegas has the ball, its outside zone run game could pose problems for Kansas City. The Raiders have run outside zone on 37% of their rushing plays this season, the seventh-highest rate in the league — a figure that’s climbed to 45% over the past three weeks (third-highest overall). The Chiefs have struggled to defend the concept, allowing 5.4 yards per carry on 59 outside zone runs — the second-most faced by any defense and ranking 29th in efficiency," PFF said.
The Raiders have leaned on Jeanty heavily throughout the first six weeks of his career. There have been some high points, such as his performance vs. the Chicago Bears. There have also been lulls in production such as the Washington Commanders game that were predicated on the Raiders struggling to create running room. Through it all, though, Jeanty has kept the main thing the main thing and has not lost focus at any point.
"Yeah, I mean, we know we want to run the ball, establish a run game, and be able to pass and you run play actions off of that," Jeanty said this week. "So, basically being a balanced offense, and both of them work together, so continuing to build on that, and being able to bring that to life each and every week."
