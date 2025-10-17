The 1 Key Area the Raiders Must Stop Patrick Mahomes
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams in the NFL who have the misfourtune of facing future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes twice a year. And while they have several upsets over him throughout the course of his career, he still presents their largest annual challenge.
But in what area exactly do the Raiders need to limit Mahomes in Week 7? That is the question posed by Pro Football Focus, and they came up with an interesting answer.
Key Stat
Mahomes has used his legs far more often this season than in year's past, and the Raiders should be keenly aware of his ability to break the pocket.
"The Raiders have used zone coverage on 79% of their defensive snaps this season, the sixth-highest rate in the league. If that trend holds, Patrick Mahomes may look to take off more frequently. He leads all quarterbacks with 18 scramble attempts against zone and has scrambled on 12% of his dropbacks versus zone, second only to Jayden Daniels (16%)," PFF said.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spoke thgis week about facing Mahomes, and he did not shy away from the challenge he poses.
"A lot. It takes a full group, not even just 11 on the field. It takes the guys on the sideline seeing what they're seeing when they sub in, but the interior part, any elite quarterback, they could care less about edge rush. If you, I'm talking about poor edge rush, when it's just running past them, they'll just step up in the pocket. I learned that quick when I transitioned from college to the pros, and you're watching Peyton Manning and Tom [Brady] and those guys maneuver in the pocket,” Graham said.
“Any quarterback in this league, you got to affect them through the middle. And we got some guys that are stout in there for the run game. They have some quickness to be able to get on the edges. We're just trying to get to that spot to make them uncomfortable," Graham said.
"But that's most elite quarterbacks in the league. They're not looking to go out the back of the pocket. That's where the monsters are. I mean, I wouldn't go back there. If they're running four sixes and they're 260 pounds and six five. I mean, you go back there if you want to. I mean, I'm sure the ownership doesn't want them doing that."
