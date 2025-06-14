Raiders to Play it Smart With Backfield
The Las Vegas Raiders want to unlock the run game next season. That is one thing they will fully focus on this summer as they get ready for training camp. The Raiders are looking to have a good run game and have a balanced attack on offense in 2025. The Silver and Black have done a good job in getting those pieces in place to be successful in the run game next season.
Raiders' new head coach Pete Carroll likes his offense to run the ball. He is going to build the Raiders offensive line with players that can open up running lanes for his running backs. The Raiders' offensive line is looking to take the next step to be a good one in the league. And if they do that, it is going to be fun to see the Raiders running backs run all over defenses in 2025.
The Silver and Black addressed the running back position in a major way this offseason as well. The Raiders went out and added veteran running back Raheem Mostert to give the Raiders a veteran leader in the room. Then the Raiders went on to draft running back Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft and sixth overall. That was a huge pick-up for the team heading into the new season.
Jeanty is expected to be the starter for the Raiders next season. But we can also potentially see Mostert split reps with Jeanty as well. The Raiders also have running backs Zamir White and Sincere McCormick in their running back room as well. Those players will be competing for a roster spot as well in 2025.
One thing that Carroll and the rest of the Raiders coaching staff want to do is run any of their running backs into the ground. We have seen teams do that before and it has not turned out well for the team and play in the long run.
For the Raiders, they want Jeanty to be with them at an elite level for a long time. And they might let him ease his way into the league. The Raiders have a good running back room and they will use it well next season. If the team can get the run game going, their season is going to look way different than it did last season.
