Raiders' Legend Tim Brown Speaks on RB Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders got a special player in new running back Ashton Jeanty. The Silver and Black took Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders were high on Jeanty and did not let anything get in the way of taking him in the 1st-round. The Raiders needed a running back and Jeanty was the right pick for the team and now will look to have a big rookie season in 2025.
The Raiders did not have a good run game last season and Jeanty will look to change that for them. The Raiders' offense wants to get better as well and having a good run game will be a big part of improving. Jeanty was the best running back in his class and could be the best player in his class as well. He was a Heisman finalist and had one of the best college seasons in history.
Raiders Hall of Famer and legend Tim Brown recently talked about Jeanty on the Raiders and who he reminds him of.
"The guy that he really reminds me of is Napoleon Kaufman," said Brown on the Up and Adams Show. "I think Napoleon came into the league very undersized body, or whatever. But I mean, he had the ability to return punts and kicks and do a lot of great things. And his ability to hit a hole and explode was really, really amazing."
"Now he may be asked to do even more (than what Kaufman did)," Brown added. "Nap(oleon) wasn't asked to carry the load as much, I think he was sharing it with Tyrone Wheatley and a couple of other guys. Jeanty, it's gonna be all on him. It's gonna be all on him to carry the load with the running game and hopefully he can get that done."
The Raiders now have a running back who is expected to do big things. But he still has to go out there and prove he can be that guy for the Silver and Black, but it will not be surprising to see Jeanty have success right away in his first season in the National Football League. The Raiders are looking to get back to running the ball, and head coach Pete Carroll will love to do it with Jeanty leading the way.
