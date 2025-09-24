Raiders Get Fateful Clash With a Motivated Ben Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders will battle it out with the Chicago Bears of the NFC North in Week 4. This is another game that seems like a must-win for the Silver and Black. They do not want to fall further down in standings in both the AFC West and the AFC.
The Raiders are coming off a bad performance in Week 3 and are trying to get back in the win column at home in front of their home crowd. They have to show that they can make adjustments and not come out flat at home.
On the other side, they will be taking on a Bears team that was firing on all cylinders in their Week 3 win. The Bears had their best performance of the season last week. They will be coming to Allegiant Stadium with a lot of confidence.
Ben Johnson on Raiders
The Bears are now led by new head coach Ben Johnson. That is another interesting storyline coming in this matchup. This offseason, Ben Johnson was the coach everyone wanted. The Raiders were told no by Johnson, and that is where Raiders head coach Pete Carroll came into play.
Johnson is going into this game with a lot to say and putting his players on notice that they will be the underdogs heading into Las Vegas, which, to many, is surprising.
“We’re looking to piggyback on that performance here and go for our first road win here this week. You know, we’re road underdogs already,” Johnson said. “I think Vegas is picked to beat us, so, we gotta come out and have another great week of preparation.”
"The Bears and Raiders share some traits. They have new head coaches, and those coaches are trying to change the culture of their respective teams. Both teams are trying to get out of the competitive holes they dug themselves into," said Sean Neumann of Pro Football Network.
"But there are differences. The Bears have the offensive firepower to create heightened expectations. Johnson is expected to turn quarterback Caleb Williams into a superstar and, by extension, turn around the franchise’s fortunes."
The Raiders are looking to get back on track in this one. This is a very winnable game. But one thing that cannot do is play the same. We are going to learn a lot about this team in Week 4.
