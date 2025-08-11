Why the Raiders Made the Perfect Hire with Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in veteran head coach Pete Carroll this offseason to get the new ERA of Raiders football started. Carroll took a year off from coaching last season, but now he is back and ready to tackle this new challenge he has with the Silver and Black. Carroll comes to Las Vegas looking to turn the franchise around, which has not experienced consistent success in the last two decades.
Carroll let it be known from the start that he wants to turn things around right away, starting this season. He does not want to come in and wait for the team to start winning games. He wants to win in 2025, and he has shown that by the players and coaching staff he has brought in this season. Carroll knows what it takes to win at the NFL level. He has been successful at every stop.
For the Raiders, they have been looking for a head coach with a lot of experience to lead the way for them. There is no better head coach than Carroll to do that for the Silver and Black. You can see it by the energy that he has brought throughout the offseason and continues to bring every day to training camp. He is happy to be back on the sidelines, and he wants to give the fans something to cheer for and put a good product on the field each week.
Pete Carroll
"Pete Carroll has certainly taken over that organization when it comes to culture," said NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. "And I know a lot of attention has been paid to Tom Brady, and you know the kind of impact he has on the organization. I think it is fair to say that the way they have been spending kind of looks like this is something Tom Brady has been pushing, and maybe that is true. Chip Kelly getting $6 million as offensive coordinator, maybe that is true."
"But bringing Geno Smith in, getting Pete Carroll's culture, his positivity, his energy, to me, that is the kind of thing that can have a lasting impact on the organization, and I think that is very real. Pete Carroll was the perfect hire for the Raiders. I know a lot of people wanted Ben Johnson. Pete Carroll was the right hire. He is going to turn that place around.
