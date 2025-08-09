Raiders Veteran Embracing Sweeping Changes
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a new direction this season. They have a lot of new pieces in place to have a better season than they did in 2024. They changed a lot this offseason, but it has been for the better. The Raiders are looking to get things going in the right direction this season. It all starts from the beginning, and it is about stacking bricks each day. They hired the right head coach in Pete Carroll to lead the way this season, and he has a lot of experience and success in the NFL.
That is something that the Raiders were looking for when they were searching for a new head coach. If there is one head coach who can get things going in the right direction for this franchise, it is Carroll. He has proven that before with other franchises, and that is why the Silver and Black were interested in bringing him in. He is the right man for the job, and the Raiders are looking to surprise a lot of people this season.
For Carroll, it is not about other teams or how people think about the Raiders. It is about competition for him. He wants his players to embrace the competition that is in front of them. He does not want them to shy away from it or run from it. He wants them to face it and be the best version they can be. And it all starts with competition. We have seen that all offseason along and in training camp with the Raiders.
"We are locked in and focused," said Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller. "We've got a lot of things ahead of us. So a lot of good things and a lot of good work we got to get to each day."
Pete Carroll's Approach
"I think Pete's approach from the coaches, players, he tries to get the most out of you each day," added Miller. "It is fun. We are competing each day, and it starts at practice ... It has been awesome, he makes it real fun and we are looking forward to this week and getting after it."
Carroll wants to make sure he has his players ready for the season and anything that they might face.
