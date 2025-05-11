The Raiders' Breakout Player for the 2025 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have undergone more significant roster changes than nearly any team in the league. This is especially true when considering the offensive coaching staff. Las Vegas will have new coaches on offense, a new quarterback, running back and potentially multiple new offensive linemen.
Las Vegas' offense was undoubtedly one of, if not the team's biggest weaknesses. New general manager John Spytek used the NFL Draft to strategically and successfully rebuild the Raiders' offense. While there will still be growing pains, the Raiders' offense is much better than it was.
Jonathan Macri of Pro Football Focus listed a breakout candidate for every team in the National Football League this upcoming season. Unsurprisingly, he listed newly added running back Ashton Jeanty as the Raiders' player most likely to have a breakout season.
"Jeanty is the highest-graded running back prospect coming out of college in the PFF era, and he lands in a backfield with the clearest path to being the lead back as possible. The Raiders spending the sixth overall pick on this elite running back prospect should lock him into a workhorse role to kick off his NFL career, which will likely lead to high-end rushing totals for the rookie in 2025," Macri said.
The Raiders rushed for the fewest yards of any team in the league last season. Two seasons ago, they rushed for the third-fewest yards of any team in the league. With a revamped offense and a workhorse at running back, there is reason to be hopeful for a more competent Raiders offense.
Still, the Raiders would be wise to add to their offensive line, to continue putting the pieces in place to help Jeanty reach his potential. He is undeniably talented and could one day join the ranks of talented running backs littered throughout the Raiders' storied history, including Marcus Allen, Bo Jackson, and others.
However, for that to happen, Las Vegas must continue building around Jeanty on offense, while also solidifying a defense that enters the upcoming season with more questions than answers. Jeanty is just the player the Raiders needed. All eyes will be on No. 2 when the Raiders take the field Week 1.
