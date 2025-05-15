BREAKING: Raiders Add Another Front Office Star
The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing their moves this offseason. The Silver and Black have made a lot of moves this offseason in many different areas of the team. The Raiders have had a major shake-up with the roster, coaches, and upstairs personnel.
All these moves are to get the Raiders heading in the right direction. The Raiders are set up for success, and now they have added another personnel person coming in that will be great for the team's success.
The Raiders franchise, along with head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, will welcome Brandon Hunt to the organization. The Raiders are adding Hunt is set to take an executive position with the Silver and Black. This is just one of the latest moves that the Raiders are making. Hunt will be part of the Raiders' success, and it is a great pickup.
"Brandon Hunt, who has interviewed for multiple GM & AGM posts in 20+ yrs in evaluation, is leaving his post as Sr. Director of Scouting w/the Eagles to take an executive position w/the . Raiders. Hunt has also worked w/the Texans & Steelers since playing OL for IUP University," said Inside the League on X/Twitter.
Per Raiders: Hunt comes to Las Vegas from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was part of the Super Bowl LIX Championship team. He most recently served as the senior director of scouting in 2024 after two seasons as the director of scouting (2022-23).
Prior to his arrival in Philadelphia, Hunt spent 12 seasons (2010-21) as the pro scouting coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In that role, he was responsible for scouting opponents and evaluating pro players. From 2007-09, Hunt served as a pro scout with the Houston Texans after working as an intern in the Steelers' scouting department from 2005-06, where he was part of the staff on Pittsburgh's Super Bowl XL championship team.
Hunt worked as a graduate assistant at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2004, where he was a four-year starter at guard and center from 2000-03. He earned his bachelor's degree in management information systems in 2003 and a master's degree in business administration in 2006. He has participated in the NFL League of Leaders program at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in the summer of 2023 and was selected to attend the NFL Career Development Symposium for front office executives in 2014 and 2018.
