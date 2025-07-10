Toughest Offensive Players Raiders will Face in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most underrated defenses in the NFL.
With the healthy return of players like Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce, the Raiders could push for one of the best units in the league.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham has done an admirable job keeping this unit afloat in the last few years, and it has not gone unnoticed by each regime that has come through the organization in the last few years.
The Raiders will once again face some of the toughest offensive players in the NFL on their quest to return to the playoffs.
But who are the best three offensive players they will see?
Let’s break down the top skill players on the Raiders’ schedule.
Week 9: Jacksonville Jaguars - Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. - A surprisingly elite rookie from last season, Thomas should have an excellent follow-up to his 2024 campaign.
Thomas finished third in the NFL in receiving yards last season with 1,282 and caught 10 touchdowns. He was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after an excellent career at LSU.
Thomas may take a backseat to transcendent rookie Travis Hunter, but he has quickly established himself as one of the top receivers in the league already. He has solid speed and the ability to burn defenses deep, something the Raiders must watch for.
Week 11: Dallas Cowboys - Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb - Lamb has become one of the best receivers in the NFL, and he will likely cause problems for the Silver and Black.
Lamb has never played the Raiders in his NFL career, as he did not play against Las Vegas when Dallas played them in 2021. This will be his first shot at making a statement against the historic franchise.
Lamb beats teams with speed and quickness, something the Raiders may struggle with. Graham must prepare for No. 88 if the Raiders want to win that game.
Week 15: Philadelphia Eagles - Running back Saquon Barkley - Arguably the best skill position player in the NFL, Barkley will almost certainly put up big numbers against the Raiders.
Barkley has only played against the Raiders once in his NFL career, a 16-carry, 90-yard performance as a member of the New York Giants. However, Barkley is a much different player than he was back then.
The Raiders were a fine team at stopping the run last season, but Barkley is a different animal. Expect him to run wild if Las Vegas cannot find a way to contain him.
