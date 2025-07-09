Patrick Graham's Defense Has to be Ready From the Start
The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of moves this offseason, from coaches to players, and people upstairs. The Raiders were looking for change, and they got it once again. But this time it has a different feeling to it. They feel like that got the right people in place from top to bottom to make next season successful and follow it by having a winning, consistent franchise.
One of the best moves the Silver and Black made this offseason was re-signing defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham has been the best Raiders defensive coordinator in some time. And losing him would have been a big blow to the Raiders heading into next season. Usually when you have a new regime come in, most coaches leave and find elsewhere to coach.
But when the Raiders hired head coach Pete Carroll, he wanted to bring Graham back. It was not easy because Graham got interest from other NFL teams about head coaching jobs, and even some wanted him to be their defensive coordinator. But at the end of the day, Carroll was able to convince Graham to come back and give it another go round with the Raiders.
Graham had the defense playing well last season, even with all the injuries that took place. Graham has been great at having all his players ready to play when their number is called. This Raiders defense has also gotten better each season since Graham has come to Las Vegas. And that is why it was so important for Carroll to keep Graham on his coaching staff.
Next season for Graham, he is going to look to make the Raiders one of the top defenses in the league. But one thing he has to do is make the defense start off fast from the gate. The Raiders have had a problem over the last few seasons of starting the season off with wins. Next season, if they are going to want to be complete, it starts from Week 1.
Graham's defense will have to be ready for anything to begin the season. And the good news for the Raiders is that Graham knows how to get his defense ready for anything. It is going to be good to watch the young talent and the good veterans on defense next season.
