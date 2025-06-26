What Will Year 2 Look Like for Raiders' Brock Bowers?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a star in tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers last season was the best player for the Raiders. In his rookie season, Bowers put up historic numbers. He broke multiple records and had one of the best rookie seasons of all time. After just one season in the National Football League, many now see him as the best tight end in football. Now he looks to improve in year two.
Bowers will be a huge piece of the Raiders' offense once again. He is a staple for the Raiders, and he could do it all. And the Raiders did get a steal when they took him in the 2024 NFL Draft. All signs point to Bowers getting better in year two, and he could have another great season. Bowers now has a proven quarterback who is a veteran who will know how to get him the ball a lot next season.
The pairing of Bowers and new quarterback Geno Smith will be something special to watch in 2025. The two can start a good connection that will take the Raiders offseason to the next level. The good thing to see this offseason is the fact that Bowers wants to get better at his craft and says there are a lot of things he can do better in 2025 that he did not do last season.
"Looking back, maybe the right move for many teams early in last year's NFL Draft was to take the only two-time winner of the Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in college football," said Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports.
"Bowers was productive at Georgia and took that right into the NFL. He had the most receptions (112) by a rookie in NFL history, receivers included, and the most receiving yards (1,194) by a rookie tight end. The Raiders hit a grand slam with the 13th pick of last year's draft."
"It seems hard to believe Bowers could improve his numbers in Year 2, but a lot is working in his favor. The Raiders didn't add much in the passing game. Jakobi Meyers had a solid 1,027-yard season but he's probably miscast as a No. 1 receiver, which means Bowers will get as many targets as he can handle."
"The Raiders' quarterback situation is better, which helps. Perhaps the offense will take a big step with Chip Kelly calling plays. Bowers had a historic rookie season, and there's no good reason to believe he can't at least approach the same numbers, or maybe improve upon them."
