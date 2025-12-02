What Brock Bowers Continues to Prove Despite Raiders' Failures

After losing 10 of their last 11 games, the Las Vegas Raiders' season has been far from what anyone could have imagined when the season started.

Raiders' Saving Grace

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports analyzed some of the top players from Sunday's slate of games. Sullivan credited Raiders tight end Brock Bowers with keeping their offense afloat on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Had it not been for Bowers, the Raiders would've been shut out in their 31-14 loss to the Chargers. While it came in a losing effort, Bowers continues to show why he is arguably the best tight end in the NFL, making plays despite lackluster play around him. That was on full display with a remarkable one-handed touchdown reception on what felt like a throwaway from Geno Smith. This we Bowers' second career game with multiple touchdown receptions," Sullivan said.

Following the Raiders' loss to the Chargers, Bowers noted that things did feel different for he and his teammates on Sunday. However, the change was made on such short notice that it will take more time for the Raiders to truly see the full impact of the move.

“It felt a little different. I’m interested to see how this next week goes and the rest of the year… You can see we just need to stay away from big negative plays like penalties and sacks. When we stay on track, our offense is effective. We need to convert those third downs and keep the drive going. It is not fun. We come here to win games, obviously, and that hasn’t been the case. So, we just need to get better and keep improving,"

“Absolutely, and that’s why it’s so hard that we are not able to enjoy the hard work and the changes and the adjustments that we’ve made because it’s very similar,” Carrol said.

“We were talking and you know, you watched it, is very similar to how we are responding together, the way we work, the attitude, the mentality, guys supporting one another, all of that is what it takes to turn the corner and get around.

Carroll has had prior experience with a similar situation as a head coach. He has leaned on that experience to help him and his team get through a lost season no one saw coming.

Carroll’s experience was a large part of the reason he was brought in. The Raiders knew that experience would come into play whether it was a successful season or not. Following Sunday's loss, Carroll noted how those experiences correlate to what he has experienced in Las Vegas.

“There was a game a few weeks ago, we were 2-5, I talked to them about the SC [University of Southern California] 2-5, it’s the same thing, we were in the same place at one point. We didn’t get that game, but that was a time to turn it,” Carroll said.

“It just hasn’t happened yet. It feels like it’s just right there within our reach, maybe it doesn’t look like that to you guys, but that’s what it feels like. I can say that because of the mentality of the guys in the locker room. They continue to lead well, they continue to hang well, they continue to practice well and respond to the challenges of it. That part of it is ok, we have to play better.”

