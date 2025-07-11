A Look Back on Raiders' Bowers' Breakout Game
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had a moderately good NFL debut in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bowers caught six passes on eight targets for 58 yards as the Raiders fell in the season opener. He made a few flashy catches that showed fans that he will at least be an exciting player.
The next week, however, was Bowers’s coming-out party. He was a star at Georgia for three seasons and quickly showed he would be a star in the league.
The Raiders traveled to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 2, a game that not many expected the team to win. The Ravens were – and are – one of the best teams in the NFL, and Las Vegas was not off to a good start.
However, the Raiders pulled off a remarkable road victory thanks to Bowers and evened their record on the season. The rest of the year did not go so well, but fans were excited at the moment.
Bowers broke out with nine catches on all nine targets for 98 yards as the Raiders defeated Baltimore, 26-23.
The rookie tight end was scorching the Ravens’ talented defense all day. He was winning in one-on-one coverage and making plays on manufactured touches, showing off his multi-faceted talent.
Bowers’ most remarkable catch of the game came in the third quarter with the Raiders facing a third-and-8.
Gardner Minshew escaped pressure and took a shot downfield, finding a wide-open Bowers. He spun a few times, and it took six defenders to bring him down just short of the goal line.
Bowers was short of his first NFL touchdown, but he would get that in Week 5 on the road against the Denver Broncos.
He also made a catch inside the 10-yard line, eventually setting the Raiders up to tie the game on a Davante Adams touchdown catch.
The Raiders got the ball back quickly, driving for the game-winning Daniel Carlson field goal with less than 30 seconds remaining.
It was an impressive day at the office for Bowers, who showed he is unlike many tight ends in the league.
He would go on to have even better performances, but he introduced himself to the world in this game.
