What is Next for Raiders' Budding Star?
As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for the upcoming season, it is evident they are serious about fielding a more productive team. The Raiders have made several moves to improve both sides of the ball this offseason.
However, Raiders' best player was on their roster before any of their offseason moves were completed.
Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently analyzed the Raiders' group of tight ends, which is primarily led by the second-year tight end, who may already be the best tight end in the league.
"I wrote in this piece a year ago that even tight ends who eventually turn out to be great often struggle in their rookie seasons. Brock Bowers was not the usual rookie tight end. Playing with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, he pieced together what might have been the best rookie receiving season of any tight end in league history," Barnwell said.
"He finished with 112 catches for 1,194 yards and averaged 2.2 yards per route run, tormenting defenses with his ability to run away from coverage and create after the catch. The only thing missing was red zone dominance, as he had only six catches and one score all year inside the 20. Bowers is a wildly exciting player who gives the Raiders an elite playmaker for new quarterback Geno Smith."
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders veteran defensive lineman Maxx Crosby credited Bowers with a solid offseason. Crosby believes Bowers has kept a positive and likable attitude, despite his meteoric rise.
"Brock, he came into the league and made his claim very loud and clear. He's an unbelievable player. He can do everything on the field, he's dynamic, super humble kid, and he's got more to grow. He's got a lot of room to do it. You can do it for one year, but it's, 'What are you going to do the next year?' And he's that type of person," Crosby said.
"Brock is never somebody you have to worry about if he's going to show up on time or if he's going to work hard. He's just a humble football guy to the core. So, more guys you have like that on the team, the better chance you've got at winning. So, yeah, I got nothing but good things to say about Brock, and him getting his degree as well. It's a really cool accomplishment and something I plan on doing here soon, too."
